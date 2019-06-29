Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
View Map
Slaby, Patricia M. "Pat" (Nee Gannon) Passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late James J. Slaby. Sister of the late Rosemary (Edward) Murphy and the late Thomas R. (Marion) Gannon. Pat is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, a sister-in-law, a brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME Monday, July 1 from 10:30AM until 12 noon, with a brief Prayer Service at noon. Interment at Mount Olivet cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 29 to June 30, 2019
