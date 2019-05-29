Services
Patricia M. Stevens Notice
Stevens, Patricia M. (Nee Pliske) Of Whitefish Bay. Born to Eternal Life on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Edgar for 66 years. Loving mother of the late Randy (Cathy) Stevens and Ruth (Bill) Scott. Cherished "BaBa" of Julie (Tim) Spoke, Jenny (Joe) Matasic, Steve Scott, David Scott and Thomas Stevens. "Great-BaBa" of Morgan, Dorsey, Stella, Charles, Alex and Leah. Patricia was loved and will be remembered by other relatives and friends. Patricia adored her family, loved the challenge of crossword puzzles, and enjoyed traveling to Door County every summer. She was loved by everyone she met and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3 at HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay, from 10:00 AM -10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 11:00 AM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Please meet directly at "Green Parking Area" at cemetery at 2:30 PM to process to grave. If so desired. memorials to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, appreciated. To receive this obit/directions Text 1847518 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
