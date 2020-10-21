Patricia M. Werner
Patricia M. Werner, age 69, died Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020. Loving wife of Paul H. Werner, M.D. Dear mother of Allyson (Jason) Cooper, Garret and step-son Judson. Proud grandmother of Henry Julius Cooper. Further survived by her sister, Donna Heine, other relatives and many near and dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and then again on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Fox Point Lutheran Church 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Private burial Wisconsin Memorial Park. All safety protocols will be followed at the funeral home and church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, ASPCA or Fox Point Lutheran Church.