Patricia M. Werner
1950 - 2020
Patricia M. Werner

Patricia M. Werner, age 69, died Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020. Loving wife of Paul H. Werner, M.D. Dear mother of Allyson (Jason) Cooper, Garret and step-son Judson. Proud grandmother of Henry Julius Cooper. Further survived by her sister, Donna Heine, other relatives and many near and dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and then again on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Fox Point Lutheran Church 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Private burial Wisconsin Memorial Park. All safety protocols will be followed at the funeral home and church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, ASPCA or Fox Point Lutheran Church.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fox Point Lutheran Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fox Point Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
