Patricia Mary Balistrieri (nee Machowski)Brookfield - Born March 17, 1924 and passed Thursday, November 19, 2020 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Edward Balistrieri. Loving mother of Rosemary (Donald) Fifield, Thomas Balistrieri, John (Sally) Balistrieri and Patrick (Julie) Balistrieri. Grandmother of Nicholas (Maria Limon) Yager, Brian (Christi) Balistrieri, Michael (Janine) Balistrieri, Maria (Nate) Hurlbut, Danielle (Aaron) Carlson, Kaitlin (Eric) Wrightsman and Scott ( fiancé Devin Bailey) Balistrieri. Great-Grandmother of Julian and Isabella Yager, Eduardo Moran, Alex (Juan) Azua, Laura Limon, Gabriella and Elleana Balistrieri, Finnigan and Maxwell Balistrieri, Pieper and Sinjin Hurlbut, Brayden, Cameron, Roman, Broxton (and baby due Feb.) Wrightsman. Great-Great grandmother of eight. Further survived by sister-in-law Marion Gaeth, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents John and Rose Machowski and one sister, Rosalie Olecheck. Pat worked in the office of Public Works for the City of West Allis for 2 1/2 years. After marriage she left employment to raise a family. When the children were older, she worked at the West Allis Library for 8 years. She proudly volunteered at the West Allis Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of St. Florian's Church and a member of the Christian Women's society. The family would like to give a special thank you to Vitas Healthcare for their compassionate care of our mother. Due to the recent health issues private services will be held with family. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.