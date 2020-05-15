Patricia Mary Caprez(Nee Brennan) entered eternal life on May 12, 2020, surrounded by her husband, three children, music, the rosary, and loving and funny stories. Pat ("Patty," "Patsy," "Patsy Molly") is survived by her best friend and husband of more than 49 years, Joe; her children, Joe Jr., Molly (John) Arranz, and Tim (Katie) Caprez; grandchildren, Clare, Sam, Jude, Caitlin, Ella, Isabel, Mackenzie and Ryan; brothers, Jim (Kathy) Brennan and Terry (Pat) Brennan; and, countless, beloved family and friends. She celebrates a heavenly reunion with her parents, Tim and Cele (nee Mackin).Pat's obituary can be found on the Harder Funeral Home website. With the complexities of the pandemic, please continue to refer to the Harder website for future updates on celebrations of Pat's life.