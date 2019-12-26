|
|
In Loving Memory of
Patricia Mc Grath
Sunrise 07/14/1956 - Sunset 12/26/2016
A limb has fallen from the family tree
I keep hearing a voice that says
"grieve not for me. Remember the
best times, the laughter, and the
song. The good life I lived while I was
strong. Continue my heritage, I'm
counting on you. Keep smiling and
surely the sun will shine through. My
mind is at ease, my soul is at rest,
remembering all, how I truly was
blessed. Continue traditions no
matter how small, go on with your
life don't worry about falls.
I miss you all dearly, so keep up your
chin, until the day comes we're
together again."
We miss you,
Dave, Leslie, Mathew, Erin, & Erica
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 26, 2019