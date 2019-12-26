Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia McGrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia McGrath In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Patricia Mc Grath

Sunrise 07/14/1956 - Sunset 12/26/2016

A limb has fallen from the family tree

I keep hearing a voice that says

"grieve not for me. Remember the

best times, the laughter, and the

song. The good life I lived while I was

strong. Continue my heritage, I'm

counting on you. Keep smiling and

surely the sun will shine through. My

mind is at ease, my soul is at rest,

remembering all, how I truly was

blessed. Continue traditions no

matter how small, go on with your

life don't worry about falls.

I miss you all dearly, so keep up your

chin, until the day comes we're

together again."

We miss you,

Dave, Leslie, Mathew, Erin, & Erica

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline