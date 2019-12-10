Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Parish
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Parish
Committal
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Milkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Milkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Milkowski Notice
Patricia Milkowski

Greenfield, WI - Born to eternal life on December 7, 2019. Survived by her loving husband Michael "Honey Boy" and her three children Dan (Robin) Buboltz, Gary Buboltz, Ellen (Dale) Kassel. Beloved Grandmother of Sara, Ryan, Drew, Michael, Alissa, and Great-Grandmother to Aiden.

Patricia fulfilled her dream of being a caring Mother and Grandmother. In life she loved spending time with her children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her pets, collecting Kangaroos, volunteering at St. Luke's Medical Center, and going on cruises or traveling with her Husband.

There will be a visitation held at St. Charles Borromeo Parish this Saturday, December 14, from 10 AM - 11:45 AM. Service will begin at noon, followed by a committal at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Special thanks to all the Aurora Staff including Dr. McGartland, Dr. Bhatt, and the Aurora At Home hospice team.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline