Patricia Milkowski
Greenfield, WI - Born to eternal life on December 7, 2019. Survived by her loving husband Michael "Honey Boy" and her three children Dan (Robin) Buboltz, Gary Buboltz, Ellen (Dale) Kassel. Beloved Grandmother of Sara, Ryan, Drew, Michael, Alissa, and Great-Grandmother to Aiden.
Patricia fulfilled her dream of being a caring Mother and Grandmother. In life she loved spending time with her children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her pets, collecting Kangaroos, volunteering at St. Luke's Medical Center, and going on cruises or traveling with her Husband.
There will be a visitation held at St. Charles Borromeo Parish this Saturday, December 14, from 10 AM - 11:45 AM. Service will begin at noon, followed by a committal at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Special thanks to all the Aurora Staff including Dr. McGartland, Dr. Bhatt, and the Aurora At Home hospice team.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019