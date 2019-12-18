Services
Patricia Mueller

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 17, 2019 with family present. Beloved wife of the late Robert Mueller for 52 years. Cherished mother of Louise (Larry) Christianson, Mark (Cynthia) Mueller and James Mueller. Proud grandmother and great grandmother of many. Devoted best friend of Ruthie Wilke.

Visitation MONDAY, December 23, 2019 from 10-12 Noon at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Committal Prayers at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Cemetery to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
