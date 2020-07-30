Patricia O. Cleary



Scottsdale, AZ - Patricia "Patti" Cleary entered eternal peace on July 19, 2020 at the age of 94. She was the beloved daughter of the late Dr. Bernard J. Oberembt and Rosella S. Oberembt. Patti also joins her late brothers, Bernard "Jerry" Oberembt and Richard "Dick" Oberembt.



Patti was born and raised in Milwaukee and married her husband, the late James T. Cleary on September 1, 1951. She and Jim had a wonderful adventure together living in Milwaukee, WI, Beloit, WI and Ann Arbor, MI before ultimately settling in Arizona; first Tucson and finally Scottsdale.



Patti is survived by their three children, Michael (Lisa Handler) Cleary, Milwaukee, WI, Richard (Cheryl) Cleary, Parkland, FL and Anne Cleary Wills, Brookfield, WI. Patti was Nana to her grandchildren; Caitlin, Mick, James, Jack, Kristofer and Maggie. Beloved aunt to Mary Stehlin, Clare Barringer and the late Mary Oberembt. Great aunt to Ian Barringer. Dear sister-in-law to Marilyn Oberembt and the late Patricia Oberembt, the late Catherine B. Cleary and the late Betty Cleary Gallagher.



Patti, a devout Catholic, was a person of deep faith and has now found peace in God's kingdom. She had a keen interest in bridge, golf and reading as well as staying active and up-to-date on everything. Patti made lifelong friends as she was truly interested in others and was always there to help when needed. Vibrant and knowledgeable about just about any topic…she was as "sharp as a tack" to the very end. Everyone Patti touched has been left better for the experience. She will be missed.



Thank you to the staff at Westminster Village, Scottsdale, AZ and a special thank you to Theresa Cullen for her kind and caring support of Patti.



A private burial will be held in Milwaukee and a memorial mass and celebration of her life will be planned both in Wisconsin in Arizona at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Patti Cleary's name can be made to St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix.









