Patricia P. Korn
Patricia P. Korn

Greenfield - Patricia P. Korn (nee Pollock)

"Patti" Korn found peace on Friday, Nov. 27th 2020 at the age of 84. Preceded in death was her Beloved Sister Rosemarie Rivas.

Beloved wife of Reinhart (Paul) for 64 years. Caring mother of Craig (Karen), Scott (Patty) and Glenn (Susan) Korn. Proud Grandmother of Michelle, Kaytlyn, Michael (Stephanie), Lauren, Kristopher (Stephanie) and Melissa. Great grandmother of Lily Mae Rowe, Jaxson Joseph Mravik, Chase Michael Korn, Ellie Mae Korn and surprise #5. Fond sister in-law to Paul (Elizabeth) Korn of Michigan and Walter (Margit) Korn of Germany. Loving Aunt of Paul Rivas, Erik (Kob) Rivas and Cheryl Rivas. Further loved and missed by relatives and friends. Patti was an avid Green Bay Packer fan; she enjoyed relaxing at the cottage along with the yearly family reunion.

Memorial gathering at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge chapel, Thursday, December 10, 2 PM - 4 PM. Memorial service at 4 PM.

In lieu of flowers any memorial contributions would be appreciated to:

Purple Heart Service Foundation of Southeastern Wisconsin.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
DEC
10
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
