Piskula, Patricia P. (Nee Nisiewicz) Passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Sylvian for 62 years. Mother of James and Jeffery (Kathryn). Grandma of Andrew and Matthew. Sister of the late Robert (Lori) Nisiewicz. Further survived by nieces, nephews other family and friends. Visitation at St Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. on Friday, May 24, 12 PM - 1:45 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 2 PM. Burial on Tuesday at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 11 am. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the . Patricia was a CCRN (Critical Care Registered Nurse) for over 30 years. She loved quilting; donating her works to veterans organizations and church mission groups, was a member of many quilting guilds, also loved being in her garden and traveling. "Gone but not forgotten"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2019