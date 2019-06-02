|
Sheldrick, Patricia R. (Nee Nehring) Age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 22, 2019. Pat was the daughter of Erwin and Pearl (nee Schwaiger) Nehring, and was born March 16, 1925 in Milwaukee. After graduation from Wauwatosa High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Pat was employed by Thos. Cook & Son as a travel agent. On board the Queen Elizabeth in 1956, she met John H. Sheldrick of Redford, MI. They were married on October 26, 1957. They enjoyed ship travel, and in 1968 made a last crossing on the old QE during the ship's farewell season before she was retired from service. After 43 years together, John died June 20, 2001. Pat is survived by goddaughter & cousin, Robin (Randy) Eagon, Jennifer Eagon, and Tracy Hug, dear friends Sandy and Jerry Thorpe, as well as other relatives and friends. At Pat's request, there will be no funeral service. A private burial will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019