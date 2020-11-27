1/
Patricia Rose Dixon
1930 - 2020
Patricia Rose Dixon

(nee McCabe) Died peacefully on November 27, 2020, at 89 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Malcolm, her beloved son Bill, and her sister Betty Reikowski. Survived by her children Jim, Brad (Julie), Kevin, Tom (Joanne), and Patty Dixon. Loving grandmother to Jacob, Melissa, John, Spencer, Quinn, Molly, Emily, Kate, Charlie, Sam, Natalie, Bradley, and Greta. Great-grandmother to Harper, Beckett, Veda, Lila, Miles, Odette, Elsie Rose, Leo, and Fritz. Sister to Charlene Church. Further survived by other loving relatives and many friends.

Pat lived in Shorewood, in the same house, for the last sixty-two years. She was a devoted member of St. Robert's Church. Pat will be missed most for her fun-loving personality. She adored the holidays and loved nothing more than gathering with family and friends, especially if there was a Packer game on. Pat was a fabulous cook and a wonderful hostess; she went out of her way to make sure everyone felt welcome.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Robert's Church.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 28, 2020
We lived next door to the family from 1970-1973 when starting our life as a family. Pat and Mal were roll models as parents and good people to us. Patty went to our son’s first movie , Cinderella , with us and Jim took photos of Mark when into photography. Truly a wonderful woman. You were all blessed.
Joan Selin
Friend
November 27, 2020
Oh, Dixons! I’m so very sorry to read of your sweet Mom’s death. She was absolutely one of my most favorite people!
May your memories of her comfort each of you. Please know I am keeping each of you in my thoughts, prayers & heart.
Monica Haggerty Jaekels
Friend
