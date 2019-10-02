Services
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
(817) 468-8111
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Patricia Rose Smigielski


1952 - 2019
Patricia Rose Smigielski Notice
Patricia Rose Smigielski

Patricia Rose Smigielski "Pat" age 66 of Arlington, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 with her husband at her side. She was born on October 27, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Peter Monfre and Monica Miller Monfre. Pat married Felix Smigielski and they celebrated 47 years of marriage.

Pat is survived by her husband Felix; sons Mike Smigielski and Chris Smigielski; grandson Ian Smigielski; brothers John Monfre and wife Jill, Joseph Monfre and wife Debbie, Matthew Monfre and wife Debbie, Martin Monfre and wife Amy, Steve Monfre and wife Dorothy, and David Monfre and wife Nancy; sister-in-law Colleen Monfre; goddaughter Monica Monfre; and many loving aunt, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, a grandchild, and brother Peter Monfre.

Pat spend many years working as a P.T. Assistant last worked for Downtown Health & Rehab, retiring after 30 years of service. She was an avid reader, loved spending time in nature and taking hikes, and traveling with her husband. Pat loved spending time with her family and taking care of her nieces and nephews. She and her husband were members of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Friday, October 4 from 1:00-3:00pm at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, with a celebration of life service beginning at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's honor to Aby Cancer Charity.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
