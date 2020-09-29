1/1
Patricia Rowe
Patricia Rowe

Brookfield - (Nee Haluska) Entered eternal life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving wife of the late William. Devoted mom of Fr. Christopher (Mary Ann) Rowe and Nancy (Nicholas) Zompolas. Doting grandma of 6, grandma-in-law of 3 and great-grandma of 2.

Visitation at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 9400 W. Congress St., on Wednesday September 30, 2020, 9-930AM. Funeral Service at 930AM. Due to considerations for capacity limitations, please go to: https://tinyurl.com/agoc-funeral to register your attendance. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery and Mausoleum in River Grove, IL.

A special thank you to the staff on the East Unit at the Congregational Home for their loving care of Patricia.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
SEP
30
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
