Patricia Ruth Bennett

Bennett, Patricia Ruth (Nee Weldy) Formerly of New Berlin, Milwaukee, and Greendale. Found peace April 5, 2019 at the age of 88. Daughter of the late Logan (Alice) Weldy. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Fred Bennett. Loving mother of Cynthia (Robert J.) Mueller, Christine Bennett, Jack (Debbie) Bennett, and the late Terrence Patrick. Grandmother of seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; sister of Carole (Diane) Logan, and the late Harriet (James) Hartel; sister-in-law of James (Arlene) Bennett, Irene (Frank) Piccione, and George (Vivian) Bennett. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special thanks to the caring staffs at the Memory Care of Heritage at Deer Creek in New Berlin, and Horizon Hospice. Visitation Saturday, April 13th, 10 AM to 12 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Memorial service at 12 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
