Patricia Ruth (Regan) CologneMequon - 1928 - 2020. Patricia Ruth (Regan) Cologne, the daughter of John and Theresa (Fuchs) Regan, was born in 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Patricia attended Schools in the Milwaukee area, including St. Jude in Wauwatosa, and she graduated in 1946 from Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee. After earning a bachelor's degree in English and French from Mount Mary College, Patricia moved to California to teach in elementary schools in Arvin and Indio. It was in Indio that she met and married Gordon Cologne who, with her love and support, would become a California State legislator and Appellate Court Judge. Patricia and Gordon raised two children, Steven and Ann, and moved to Rancho Santa Fe, California where Patricia attended the Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, and became active in the community as a writer for the Rancho Santa Fe Review and a co-founding member of the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society. Patricia was appointed by Governor George Deukemjian to the California Office of Historic Preservation, State Historical Resources Commission, and she was especially interested in the history of the early Spanish land grants in Southern California and the architecture and design of the Village of Rancho Santa Fe by Lilian J. Rice. Later, Patricia lived for many years in rural Southwestern Wisconsin, not far from the area where her father was born and raised on a farm. Patricia loved to read and travel, and she loved her family, her faith, her wonderful farm dogs Harrigan, Marley, Patch and others. Patricia died peacefully at her home in Mequon. Patricia was preceded in death by her father and mother, her sister Mary Jane (Regan) Wuestenhagen, her brother-in-law Frank Wuestenhagen, her niece Mary Jean "Sis" Wuestenhagen, and Gordon Cologne. Patricia is survived by her son Steven (Vicky) Cologne, daughter Ann (Steven) Meyer, and granddaughter Stevie Theresa Meyer. Visitation and Patricia's Funeral Mass will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. A private graveside service to follow.