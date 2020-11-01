1/1
Patricia Ruth (Regan) Cologne
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ruth (Regan) Cologne

Mequon - 1928 - 2020. Patricia Ruth (Regan) Cologne, the daughter of John and Theresa (Fuchs) Regan, was born in 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Patricia attended Schools in the Milwaukee area, including St. Jude in Wauwatosa, and she graduated in 1946 from Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee. After earning a bachelor's degree in English and French from Mount Mary College, Patricia moved to California to teach in elementary schools in Arvin and Indio. It was in Indio that she met and married Gordon Cologne who, with her love and support, would become a California State legislator and Appellate Court Judge. Patricia and Gordon raised two children, Steven and Ann, and moved to Rancho Santa Fe, California where Patricia attended the Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, and became active in the community as a writer for the Rancho Santa Fe Review and a co-founding member of the Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society. Patricia was appointed by Governor George Deukemjian to the California Office of Historic Preservation, State Historical Resources Commission, and she was especially interested in the history of the early Spanish land grants in Southern California and the architecture and design of the Village of Rancho Santa Fe by Lilian J. Rice. Later, Patricia lived for many years in rural Southwestern Wisconsin, not far from the area where her father was born and raised on a farm. Patricia loved to read and travel, and she loved her family, her faith, her wonderful farm dogs Harrigan, Marley, Patch and others. Patricia died peacefully at her home in Mequon. Patricia was preceded in death by her father and mother, her sister Mary Jane (Regan) Wuestenhagen, her brother-in-law Frank Wuestenhagen, her niece Mary Jean "Sis" Wuestenhagen, and Gordon Cologne. Patricia is survived by her son Steven (Vicky) Cologne, daughter Ann (Steven) Meyer, and granddaughter Stevie Theresa Meyer. Visitation and Patricia's Funeral Mass will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. A private graveside service to follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka-Densow Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved