Fisher, Patricia Ruth On April 13, 2019 Patricia Ruth Fisher passed away after an extended illness. Patricia was born on February 21, 1949 to parents Vernon and Dorothy Ellington. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, sister Nancy Groen and brother David Ellington. Patricia is survived by husband Ken, beloved sons Timothy, Daniel and Michael (Kendra) Budziszewski, and cherished nieces and nephews Kevin Groen, Tom Ellington, Jeni Nennig and Lynnette Kalmadge. A Celebration of Patte's Life will be held on Friday, May 17 from 12:30-3:30 at Chammps Americana (1240 S. Moorland Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005). In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019