Resources
Patricia S. Roberts Notice
Roberts, Patricia S. Found peace on July 31 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of 70 years of James H. Roberts. Dear mother of Christine (Mike) Rechlicz and Peter Roberts. Loving grandmother of Amy (Mitch) Blozinski. Best great-grandmother (GG) ever of Christian and Ethan. Further survived by other relatives and friends. As a child, Pat would trip Jim on his rollerskates. He would say he fell head over heels for her; and so began their lifelong love story. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, and dancing the night away with Jim, as well as entertaining with family and friends. As she aged, she became increasingly curious about her Norwegian heritage and successfully traced her ancestry back to the time of Jesus. Some of her recent favorite moments were spent with her great-grandsons, delighting in their growth and accomplishments. She will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 9th, at 11am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 734 Glenview Ave. Wauwatosa. Visitation at church from 10am until time of mass. Private family burial at Wauwatosa Cemetery. If desired, memorials to a or to Pat's favorite charity, The Salvation Army.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
