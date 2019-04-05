|
Somers, Patricia S. (Nee Phillip) Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 at the age of 89. Loving mother of Dale (Christine) and Cynthia (Dan). Cherished grandmother of Lisa (Michael), Renee (Jacob), Andrea (Jakob), and Cassandra. Adored great-grandmother of Paige, Carter, Jackson, and Savanna. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Monday, April 8 starting at 4PM until time of Eulogies at 7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH (9303 S. Chicago Rd., Oak Creek) in The Little Brick Church on Tuesday, April 9 at 10AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery at 11:30AM, please meet at 6th St. entrance.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019