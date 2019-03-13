|
Schulz, Patricia Schulz, Patricia (Patsy) J, (Wyman)(Hegner), Entered Eternal Life on February 18, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Les Schulz for 24 years. Loving mother of Mark (Diane) Gloroiso, Sherri (Jerry) Brandt, Michael (Julie) Hegner, Michelle (Jeff) Berndt and also step mother to Larry, Leslie, Buck and Rocco. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Patsy was an employee of Briggs & Stratton and was also a clothing model for JC Penney's before retiring. Proceeded in death by Lester Jr. Schulz and Max Schulz. Visitation on March 15th at WI Memorial Park from 1-2:30.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019