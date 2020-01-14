Services
Heritage Funeral Home
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-7039
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
DIVINE MERCY PARISH
800 Marquette Ave.
South Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
DIVINE MERCY PARISH
800 Marquette Ave.
South Milwaukee, WI
Patricia Schweitzer

South Milwaukee - "Patsy" (nee Kraus) Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 age 83 years. Survived by cousins, other relatives and friends. Patsy had many feline friends thru the years and is currently survived by Megan.

Visitation Friday, January 17 at DIVINE MERCY PARISH, 800 Marquette Ave. in South Milwaukee from 9:30-11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Patsy worked at Alverno College and Quality Candy.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
