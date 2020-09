Patricia "Pat" ShiresGlendale - Entered into eternal life September 7, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Born August 22, 1932 to Carl & Martha Williams in Buffalo, NY. She married Paul Shires & lived in Glendale, WI most of her life. She is survived by her children, Glen, Mark and Linda; her brother Carl Jr.; her 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.Pat carried a sincere, joyful smile all her days.For complete obituary, please see funeral home website www.schmidtandbartelt.com