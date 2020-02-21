|
Patricia "Pat" Stoehr
Hudson - Patricia "Pat" Stoehr passed away peacefully on Feb. 15th, 2020 in Hudson, WI. Pat was born on July 18, 1951 in Milwaukee WI; the daughter of Anthony and Helen (Shubat) Stoehr. Pat lived in Milwaukee WI, Houston TX and most recently Hudson WI. She enjoyed careers as a beautician, retail manager and United Health Care Claims Processor. Pat was a kind and caring friend to everyone she met, the world was touched by her generosity and kindness and she will be remembered in the hearts of her family and by her many friends. Visitation and service will be at O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson on Sat., Feb. 29th, 2020. Visitation will be from 11:00am-12:30pm with the service at 12:30pm. Private burial will take place at a later date in Ashland WI. Memorials preferred to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020