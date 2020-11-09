1/1
Patricia T. Catalano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia T. Catalano

(Nee Tilton) Entered Eternal Life on November 6, 2020 age 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted J. Catalano. Beloved mother of Margaret "Madi" Catalano, Ted A. Catalano, Gregory (Pam) Catalano, Susan (Paul) Petropoulos. Loving grandmother of Lindsey and Erin Duba, Abbey and Amanda Catalano, Leo and Andriana Petropoulos. Also survived by her In-Laws Joe Gazzana, Anthony and Maryann Catalano, Ann Catalano and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Orlo Tilton and Gertrude (nee Heimerl) and In-Laws Vince (Pauline) Catalano, Sam (Phyllis) Catalano, Sam (Bess) Bussalachi, Michael Catalano, Marie Gazzana (Joe) Catalano.

Private services were held. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired memorials to the WI Alzheimer's Associated appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved