Patricia T. Catalano(Nee Tilton) Entered Eternal Life on November 6, 2020 age 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Ted J. Catalano. Beloved mother of Margaret "Madi" Catalano, Ted A. Catalano, Gregory (Pam) Catalano, Susan (Paul) Petropoulos. Loving grandmother of Lindsey and Erin Duba, Abbey and Amanda Catalano, Leo and Andriana Petropoulos. Also survived by her In-Laws Joe Gazzana, Anthony and Maryann Catalano, Ann Catalano and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Orlo Tilton and Gertrude (nee Heimerl) and In-Laws Vince (Pauline) Catalano, Sam (Phyllis) Catalano, Sam (Bess) Bussalachi, Michael Catalano, Marie Gazzana (Joe) Catalano.Private services were held. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. If desired memorials to the WI Alzheimer's Associated appreciated.