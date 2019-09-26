|
Patricia Temke
Patricia Temke passed away at home in West Allis on the evening of September 24, 2019, at the age of 88. Patt was preceded in death by her husband Clarence J Temke and special friend Don Podewils. Also preceded in death by her parents Charles and Clara Hill, and sisters Jane (Don) Ringham and Betty (Rich) Carus. Loving mother of Mike (Debby), Patricia Campbell, and Diane (John) Mackey. Grandmother of Jason (Laura), Micki Campbell, Brian (Melissa), Jamie (Matthew) Bryant, JT (Lindsey) Mackey, and Josh (Laura) Mackey. Great-grandmother (GG) of Shelby Campbell, Anna, Matthew, Hailey, and Austin Temke, Payton and Aurora Bryant, and Caleb, Grace, and JP Mackey. Step-grandmother of Nolan and Mackenzie Belland. Also loved by countless other relatives and friends. Patt was an avid bowler and loved spending time in the backyard pool with all of her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and anyone else that stopped to visit. She also loved volunteering her time and talent to various causes, including her daughter Diane's Adventurers Academy of Lifelong Learning of Austin, TX, The West Allis-West Milwaukee Old Timers Association, The West Allis-West Milwaukee Monogram Club, The Harvey Kuenn Foundation, First Lutheran Church of West Allis, and the Clement Zablocki VA Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Adventurers Academy of Lifelong Learning of Austin, TX(http://www.austinadventurers.org/) or the West Allis-West Milwaukee Old Timers Club. Visitation on Saturday, September 28th from 4:00-6:00 PM at Schaff Funeral Home. Service to follow at 6:00 PM.
