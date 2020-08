Patricia TouchettWest Allis - (Nee Quade) found peace August 30, 2020, at the age of 80. Preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Florence. Loving mother of Jayme Evan (Elizabeth). Devoted grandma of Julie, Bryan and Megan. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Therese Parish (9525 W. Bluemound Rd.) from 10-11am with a memorial mass to take place at 11am.Please see funeral home website for full obituary.