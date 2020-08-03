1/
Patricia Tuchalski
Patricia Tuchalski

We are all deeply saddened to announce the death of Patricia Tuchalski. She was born September 17, 1965 and called home to God July 29, 2020.

She left behind her sons, Adam Tuchalski & Anthony Correa as well as her beautiful grandchildren, Elionna Buchanan, Elias Juarez, Maia & Nyomi Correa and Annika & Myles Tuchalski.

Trish was a kind and loving person. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family & friends. She did everything she could to help those she loved. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She will be missed terribly but we will carry her love and memory in our hearts forever.

Services will be held at Witkowiak Funeral Home located at 529 W. Historic Mitchell St. Milwaukee, WI. 53204.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 W Mitchell St
Milwaukee, WI 53204
414-645-2467
