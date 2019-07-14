Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia V. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia V. Miller Notice
Miller, Patricia V. (Nee Tucker) Found peace on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy. Loving mother of Glenn (Annette) Miller and the late Joann (Sam) Ringer. Proud grandma of Danielle (Sam) San Miguel, Tammy (James) Vander Heyden and Terri Ringer. Great-grandma of Isabella, Ava, Nicholas and Madison. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, from 12:00 PM, until time of service at 1:00 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1852047 to 414-301-6422

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline