Miller, Patricia V. (Nee Tucker) Found peace on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy. Loving mother of Glenn (Annette) Miller and the late Joann (Sam) Ringer. Proud grandma of Danielle (Sam) San Miguel, Tammy (James) Vander Heyden and Terri Ringer. Great-grandma of Isabella, Ava, Nicholas and Madison. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, from 12:00 PM, until time of service at 1:00 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE FLOWERS, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1852047 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019