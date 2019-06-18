Services
Patricia Walesa Notice
Walesa, Patricia (Nee Cichy) Born to Eternal Life on June 14, 2019 at age 83. Loving wife of the late Gerald Walesa. Dear mother of Brian (Kristina) and Becky (Mike Schmidt). Proud grandma of Matthew (Britany), Michael (Sani), Corey, Rachel and Chad. Beloved great grandma of Giovanni, Xavier, Mason, Brooklyn and Jaxton. Sister of Betty (the late Bob) Pfister, sister in law of Arlene (Lee) Schwab and Lester (the late Evelyn) Priewe. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Josephine and Leo and by her siblings Evelyn, Gertrude, Leona, Eugene and Joseph. Patricia enjoyed reading, playing bingo and cards especially blackjack. She looked forward to getting together with her monthly poker club. Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Faith Community (S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend, WI) Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10-11:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment in Rural Home Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 18 to June 19, 2019
