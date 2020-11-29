1/1
Patricia "Tricia" Wood
Patricia "Tricia" Wood

South Milwaukee - Age 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 20, 2020. Tricia is survived by her devoted husband Paul of 38 years; her children Bryan (Eileen), Kevin (Alyssa) and Katie (Willy) Henrich; her grandchildren Braxton, Alliyah, Kinsley and Michael; her siblings Tony (Debby), Kathy (Debby Plehn), Steve (Liz) and Ken; sister in law of Nancy (Julius) Pitrowski and Bobby (Linda); her mother-in-law Shirley Wood along with nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She will be especially missed by her dear friends Linda Woelfel and "Fluff." She is preceded in death by her parents Anthony J. Fluder, Jr. and Evelyn Zarek and her sister Karen.

Services will be held at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) on Saturday, December 5, 2020. A visitation will be held from 9-10:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Qamar and her staff for the loving care shown to Tricia and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
