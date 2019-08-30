Resources
Patricia Zenda Dugan

Patricia Zenda Dugan Notice
Dugan, Patricia Zenda Patricia Zenda Dugan, accomplished artist, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 surrounded by loved ones on June 25th in Kingman, Arizona. Dear mother to Jennifer Kendrick and Jeffrey Kablitz, loving stepmother to Dugan children Josephine, Mary Beth, Thomas, Hannah, Hugh, Honore, Cordelia, and Amy; blessed with sixteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren among her beloved extended family and cherished friendships, joins her husband Thomas E. Dugan, MD, in heavenly rest. A prayerful gathering in remembrance of her exemplary life and for her enduring spirit will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery (Waukesha) August 30th Friday at 11AM. "Live in the moment with a grateful heart."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019
