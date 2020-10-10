1/
Patrick A. Trainor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick A. Trainor

Franklin - Born to Eternal Life Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 62 years.

Visitation will be held 4PM-7PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME (15250 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151), with a funeral service to follow at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10AM Friday, October 16, 2020 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners, WI 53150).

Please see funeral home's website for full obituary notice www.churchandchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved