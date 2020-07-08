1/1
Patrick A. Wink
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick A. Wink

Lomira - Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Plemons). Son of the late Joseph Sr. and Dolores Wink of South Milwaukee. Loving father of William (Sandra) and Robert (Emily De Carlo). Grandfather of Alexander and Brandan. Brother of Joseph Jr. (Carol) and Charles (Janice), sister Chris (Peter) Steibl and the late Sheryl Povlich. Further survived by other family and friends. Private memorial by family. Visit www.myrhum-patten.com for further information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved