Patrick A. Wink
Lomira - Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Plemons). Son of the late Joseph Sr. and Dolores Wink of South Milwaukee. Loving father of William (Sandra) and Robert (Emily De Carlo). Grandfather of Alexander and Brandan. Brother of Joseph Jr. (Carol) and Charles (Janice), sister Chris (Peter) Steibl and the late Sheryl Povlich. Further survived by other family and friends. Private memorial by family. Visit www.myrhum-patten.com
for further information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.