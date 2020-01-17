Resources
Patrick Allen Folts


1962 - 2020
Patrick Allen Folts

9/24/1962 - 1/16/2020

Beloved father, brother, friend, "PopPop" and now guardian angel. He will live on in the hearts of his children, Elias, Zachary, and Samantha and two grandchildren, Isabella and Dominick; his reasons for living. His love and support of them knew no limits. Surviving siblings are Julie (Bob) Tennie, Peter, Paul, Jenae, Jean (William) Folts-Eberle, and John.

He leaves a legacy of generosity, love, strength, family values, and work ethic. Even in passing, as an organ donor, all that he could give, he gave. No funeral services are planned as that was his wish. In his honor, you can make donations for GlioBlastoma Multiforme Cancer research. https://secure2.convio.net/bts/site/Donation2?df_id=4401&4401.donation=form1

Special thanks to his employer, AWP for their loyalty and support, especially over these past 5 difficult years. Your support enabled him to keep working right up to the end. This meant the world to him. Your friendship and kindness will never be forgotten by his family.

Finally at peace, share your strength from above, and look over us. We will forever miss your love, smile, humor, and laughter.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
