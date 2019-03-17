Services
Wisconsin Memorial Park Inc
13235 W CAPITOL DR
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 781-7474
Resources
Patrick Allen Hayden

Patrick Allen Hayden Notice
Hayden, Patrick Allen In Memory of Patrick Allen Hayden July 27, 1962 to November 18, 2018 Patrick was a graduate of Muskego High School in Muskego, WI. He was an Honor graduate of the Airborne Ranger in the Army and it was his one love in his life, along with his dog, Peppi-Lepue. Patrick also spent time as a correctional officer in both Walla-Walla Washington and Waupun, Wisconsin prisons. He is survived by his son, Zachery (Carolyn) Hayden and granddaughters, Isabelle and Savanah Rae Hayden; parents, William J. and Charlotte A. Hayden; siblings, William (Mary) Hayden and Annette Hayden. We love you very much Pat and will miss you forever. A memorial will be held in Patrick's hometown of Milwaukee, WI on March 23, 2019 at the Chapel in Memorial Park; 13235 West Capitol Drive Brookfield, WI. Visitation at 10:00 am with a service at 11:00 am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
