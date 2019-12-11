|
|
Patrick Blair Dunn
Washington D.C. - It is with deepest sorrow that we announce our beloved son, big brother, family member, and friend, Patrick Dunn, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2019 at the age of 31. Patrick lived a life filled with love and grace. He was a kind, generous soul, who dedicated his life to helping those less fortunate. The lives he touched behind the scenes, especially in the Washington D.C. community, are immeasurable. He was an avid cook, lifelong Packer fan, ardent reader, and lover of a good game of Certamen. Patrick was a quintessential gentleman, and continuously made us laugh with his unbeatable humor. He loved spending precious time with his family, and greatly enjoyed being his little sister's partner in crime.
Patrick is survived by his loving parents, David and Margaret Joppe Dunn, his sister Bridget, and an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends across the country. He is preceded in heaven by his treasured grandparents, Jim and Audrey Joppe and Michael and Eleanor Dunn.
He was a bright light to this world, and we will always carry with us his glow and our cherished memories of our time with him.
Memorial contributions may be sent to some of Patrick's most loved places, including the Elm Grove Public Library, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, and So Others Might Eat.
Services will be private. A grand celebration of life to be held in the summer.
Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
1988-2019
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019