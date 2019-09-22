|
Patrick G. Brost
Brookfield - Passed away August 30, 2019 at the age of 67. Preceded in death by parents George and Irene (nee Szklarski), Patrick is survived by siblings Georgia (Bernie) Berther, (Elm Grove, WI), Susan (Fred) French, (Kirkland, WA), Thomas Brost (Virginia)(Pewaukee, WI), Colleen Brost (Tom Eppstaedt), (Wauwatosa, WI), Greg Brost (TX), and Anne Frey(Wauwatosa, WI). Patrick joins in Eternal life older brother Michael and loving sister Mary and her husband Richard Randolph. Also survived by nephews and nieces Brian, Jason, Jamie, Jerome, Evan, Ronnie, Shannon, Mia, Owen, Mackenzie, Alexander, Maxwell and Wyeth.
Born in Milwaukee August 30th 1952, Patrick worked at A. O. Smith and was an avid sports fan, particularly baseball. Pat played with and coached local softball teams for many years through which he made and maintained numerous enduring friendships. Later in life Patrick became an avid reader and developed a particular passion for fiction. Patrick was a generous soul often giving to others what he would not afford himself.
The family would like to recognize longtime friends Brad & Pat Mueller Joel & Gail Flaschner.
Pat was never a big believer in ceremony and he knew how uncomfortable funerals can be for some people. So he requested that no services be held. A kind thought from those who care is all he asked.
Memorials to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, or the .
