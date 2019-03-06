Services
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Patrick G. Zgola

Zgola, Patrick G. Patrick G. Zgola RACINE- Patrick G. Zgola, 57, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019. Pat is survived by his son, Andrew (fiance' Jessica) Zgola, mother Mary "Maggie" Zgola and brothers, Michael Zgola and David (Michele) Zgola. He is further survived by loving relatives and friends. Pat was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Zgola. A memorial service for Pat will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
