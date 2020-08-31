Patrick Irving Coleman
Delavan - Patrick I. Coleman, 93 of Delavan, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Mercy Janesville Hospital. He was born March 17, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of the late Irving and Elda (Aubon) Coleman. He served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1947. He graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering and worked as a mechanical engineer, retiring as plant manager from Stolper Industries after a lengthy career. Patrick was united in marriage to Marcella Gust on October 31, 1952. Marcella preceded him in death on September 20, 1995 after 43 years of marriage. Together, they had five children who he is survived by; James Coleman of Waukesha, WI, Cristine Coleman of Madison, WI, John (Elaine) Coleman of SC, Beth Walker of Delavan, WI and Lisa Coleman of Delavan, WI. He is further survived by five grandchildren; Corey, Shana, Jackie (James), Matthew and Amanda, four great grandchildren and his sister, Dorothy Peterson. On February 14, 2005 Patrick married Joanne Miller. Pat and Jo enjoyed many travels together well into their eighties. Jo preceded him in death on April 24, 2017 after 12 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Audrey Clay. Patrick was a member of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. Patrick spent the last year of his life at RidgeStone Assisted Living in Delavan. The family would like to thank the staff at RidgeStone, for taking such good care of our Dad during these difficult times. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com
. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Coleman Family.