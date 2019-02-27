|
|
Burke, Patrick "Pat" J. Of Germantown, past away Feb. 21, 2019, age 60 years. Survived by son, Ken and daughter, Angela; brothers, Tim (Maureen), Kevin, Bill, Bob, Dan (Nicole); sisters, Mary (Mike) Burke Ryan, Ann (Christopher) Grounds; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, J. Larry and Peggy Burke. Gathering will be held on Sat. March 2 at 1:00pm at Cesarz, Charapatat & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188 with a service at 3:00pm. Private interment on Mon. March 4. In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019