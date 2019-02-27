Services
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6609
Patrick J. "Pat" Burke

Patrick J. "Pat" Burke Notice
Burke, Patrick "Pat" J. Of Germantown, past away Feb. 21, 2019, age 60 years. Survived by son, Ken and daughter, Angela; brothers, Tim (Maureen), Kevin, Bill, Bob, Dan (Nicole); sisters, Mary (Mike) Burke Ryan, Ann (Christopher) Grounds; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, J. Larry and Peggy Burke. Gathering will be held on Sat. March 2 at 1:00pm at Cesarz, Charapatat & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188 with a service at 3:00pm. Private interment on Mon. March 4. In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
