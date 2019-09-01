|
Patrick J. "Pat" Cannestra
The Villages, FL - August 9, 2019, at the age of 66, Pat passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loved ones, in The Villages, FL.
He was born on September 27, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Pulaski H.S. Pat retired from GE Medical Systems, a machinist for 37 years. GE has seen 3 generations of Cannestra men, his father also retired from GE, and his 3 sons carry on the tradition today. Pat enjoyed 10 years of retirement in FL. His passions were classic cars, off roading, traveling on his motorcycles, walleye fishing on his pontoon and playing pickle ball.
Pat is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathleen (nee Drewa) Cannestra; his children, Georgette (John) Yaresh, Joseph (Leslie), Dominic (Katherine) & Anthony (Jennifer) of WI; Grandchildren, Evion Nygren of FL, Matthew & Megahn Yaresh, Ellisyn & Eila of WI; Great-grandchild, Broxdon Rogers of FL; His sister Teresa; his puppy Missy. He is preceded in death by parents Pasquale J. and Geraldine (Sabourin) Cannestra; son Bryan M. Nygren; his Min Pin "Guido Boy".
Pat was very proud of all veterans and glad to be an American. Please direct any donations to "The ". The family would like to thank the Marion County Hospice of FL and his "Villages" family for their love and support.
We invite you to the "Celebration of Pat's Life", September 8, 2019, Schmidt & Bartelt, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, WI, 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019