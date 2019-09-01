Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-7126
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
930 Main Street
Mukwonago, WI 53149
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Cannestra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. "Pat" Cannestra


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick J. "Pat" Cannestra Notice
Cannestra, Patrick J. "Pat" August 9, 2019, at the age of 66, Pat passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loved ones, in The Villages, FL. He was born on September 27, 1952 in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Pulaski H.S. Pat retired from GE Medical Systems, a machinist for 37 years. GE has seen 3 generations of Cannestra men, his father also retired from GE, and his 3 sons carry on the tradition today. Pat enjoyed 10 years of retirement in FL. His passions were classic cars, off roading, traveling on his motorcycles, walleye fishing on his pontoon and playing pickle ball. Pat is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathleen (nee Drewa) Cannestra; his children, Georgette (John) Yaresh, Joseph (Leslie), Dominic (Katherine) & Anthony (Jennifer) of WI; Grandchildren, Evion Nygren of FL, Matthew & Megahn Yaresh, Ellisyn & Eila of WI; Great-grandchild, Broxdon Rogers of FL; His sister Teresa; his puppy Missy. He is preceded in death by parents Pasquale J. and Geraldine (Sabourin) Cannestra; son Bryan M. Nygren; his Min Pin "Guido Boy". Pat was very proud of all veterans and glad to be an American. Please direct any donations to "The ". The family would like to thank the Marion County Hospice of FL and his "Villages" family for their love and support. We invite you to the "Celebration of Pat's Life", September 8, 2019, Schmidt & Bartelt, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, WI, 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline