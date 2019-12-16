|
Patrick J. Leffler
Passed away peacefully on December 13 with his family by his side, at the age of 78. Patrick was preceded in death by his significant other, Linda Hayes, the mother of his children, Kathleen Leffler (Maloney), his sister Jeanette Fretschel, brother in law Joe Fretschel and his grandson Colin Walker. He is survived by his children Joel Rynders, Judy Walker, Mary (Brian) Kuriga and Tim (Heather) Leffler and his grandchildren: Sean & Ian Walsh-Rynders, Patrick, Brendan & Charlie Walker, Lucas Kuriga, Max & Maggie Leffler. He is further survived by many other family members and friends who he treasured playing golf, pool, and cards with. Patrick will be missed by his faithful canine companion, Sam.
While our dad was a private man, we will remember his loyalty and humor most of all. He was humble but proud. Patrick worked as a Milwaukee Police Officer for nearly 30 years before retiring as a Detective in 1993. Post retirement he was a bar and restaurant owner for 20 years, followed by 5 years of service with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was our hero.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday December 21st at 12:00 pm at Schramka Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of Service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Patrick's name to the Washington County Humane Society, where he got Sam or Keep America Great; Trump 2020 campaign. Patrick's family wishes to thank Lisbon Fire and Rescue.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019