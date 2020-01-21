|
|
Patrick J. Reposa
Wawatosa - Found peace after a short battle with cancer, Monday, January 20, 2020, age 78. Dear husband of Linda Brundage, together for 35 years. Patrick will be dearly missed by family in Rhode Island, Washington and his many friends here in Milwaukee. In honor of Patrick's love for his cats and his passion for all animals, memorial donations can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus.
A gathering of friends is planned for this spring.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020