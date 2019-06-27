|
Hayes, Patrick Jacob Entered Eternal Life Monday, June 24, 2019 at the age of 33 years. Preceded in death by his grandparents Charlie and Bernie Hayes and Valerie Stern, aunt Karen Hayes, uncle Mark Stern and step-brother Danny Hayes. Loving son of Daniel and Deborah (nee Stern). Dear brother of Sean (Ashley) and Billy (Susan). Proud uncle of Cheyenne, Maverick, Brett, Amber and Hunter. Beloved grandson of Edward Stern. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019