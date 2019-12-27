|
Patrick James O'Grady
Died peacefully on December 24, 2019, at the age of 74. On his last night he was surrounded by his entire family telling stories and singing songs.
Patrick is survived by his devoted wife, Maureen (Heine) O'Grady. He is also survived by his daughter, Megan O'Grady, his son, Daniel O'Grady, daughter-in-law, Evelyn Perry, son-in-law, Derek Jorgensen and his four granddaughters, Finley, Lulu, Ruby and Olivia.
Patrick was born on November 12, 1945 on the East Side of Milwaukee to Charles and Ann O'Grady. He attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic grade school, Marquette High School, and the University of Oshkosh, where he met the love of his life, Maureen Heine. Pat and Maureen were married at St Clare's in North Lake in 1971. They moved to Whitefish Bay shortly thereafter where they raised their children and met so many wonderful friends.
Pat began his career in real estate before moving on to property management, eventually finding his dream job at The Shoreline Co. He thoroughly enjoyed his job. He loved meeting people, learning about them, and helping them find just the right place to live.
Patrick was dedicated to his family. He was very involved in his children's lives—always volunteering to coach, chaperone, or chauffeur any event. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was the life of the party and always knew where to find the best cheeseburger.
Visitation will take place on Monday, December 30th, beginning at 12Noon at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 2490 N. Cramer St., in Milwaukee, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 2:00PM. Father Tim Kitzke will officiate the ceremony. There will be an Irish Wake to follow at The Plaza Hotel. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patrick's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Riverwest Food Pantry, now headquartered at the former location of St. Gall's, a place that was near and dear to Pat's heart. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Milwaukee Catholic Home for the generous love and care they gave Patrick for the last four and half years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019