Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish
2427 S. 15th St
Milwaukee, WI
Patrick Klepacz Notice
Patrick Klepacz

Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 28. Beloved husband of Weronika (nee Grzemska). Loving son of Jolanta and Kris Klepacz. Caring older brother of Peter Paul Klepacz. Further survived by many other friends and relatives in the U.S. and Poland.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday December 15, 2019 from 1-4 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 1PM at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, 2427 S. 15th St. Milwaukee.

Na zawsze w naszych sercach.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
