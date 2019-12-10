|
Patrick Klepacz
Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 28. Beloved husband of Weronika (nee Grzemska). Loving son of Jolanta and Kris Klepacz. Caring older brother of Peter Paul Klepacz. Further survived by many other friends and relatives in the U.S. and Poland.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday December 15, 2019 from 1-4 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 1PM at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, 2427 S. 15th St. Milwaukee.
Na zawsze w naszych sercach.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019