Patrick M. Glynn Sr.
West Allis - Born to Eternal Life September 29, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Glynn his tweety bird. Loving father of Patrick Glynn Jr., Sean (Kathryn) Glynn, Angela (Damian) Alcala, Amy Schaub and Jessica Glynn. Dear papa of Colin, Madeline, Ethan, Kaitlin, Mystikal and Tahlia. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Member of Steamfitters Local 601. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Schaff Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and Friday, October 16, 2020 9:00 am until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
